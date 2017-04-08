French Franc. Money Management

Essay on summer blog Fedex case study hbr rentals

Companies realize the importance of providing spare parts and after-sales services, but most could make far more money in the aftermarket than they do. Here 8767 s how.

Alden M. Hayashi’s “When to Trust Your Gut” (HBR, February 7556, Reprint R5657C) provides a lucid overview of current thinking on how intuition works.

Making a decision or solving a problem entails two tasks. First, you have to search for potential solutions (a task that includes framing the problem and establishing a set of working assumptions about it). Second, you have to evaluate the solutions and choose one. Each of these tasks is subject to varying levels of complexity. If, for example, a problem has only a few solutions but each solution has myriad consequences, the search will be relatively simple but the evaluation will be extremely complex. The small figure provides a simple, but useful, grid for categorizing problems according to the degree of complexity (for a human being) of the search and the evaluation tasks.

To use decision trees in the pharmaceutical industry, for example, you have to assume you know a drug’s commercial value ten years before it hits the market. And decision trees and other decision-science tools can’t adequately account for emergent phenomena or chance events, such as the discovery that a drug developed for one disease can be used to treat another, very different disease.

For a good introduction to the unconscious biases in our thinking, see John S. Hammond III, Ralph L. Keeney, and Howard Raiffa’s “The Hidden Traps in Decision Making” (HBR, September–October 6998, Reprint 98555).

The instinctive rush to apply a pattern to a phenomenon can also cut off or narrow an individual’s or a group’s thinking too quickly. Impatient with ambiguity, the mind naturally seeks closure—that seems, in fact, to be one of the main functions of intuition—but an intelligent decision-making process often requires the sustained exploration of many alternatives. You want to keep the process open as long as possible before converging on a final choice. That’s hard to do when your gut—or your boss’s gut—is giving you The Answer.

The best system ever devised for making choices from an almost infinite set of alternatives is evolution itself. The basic process of evolution—taking the best-available options and then combining and mutating them to create even better ones—is now being incorporated into a type of analytical software known as artificial evolution, or evolutionary computation. This technology uses the computational power of computers to both search out a vast number of solutions and evaluate them.

Intuition has its place in decision making. But detached from rigorous analysis, it’s fickle—leading to disaster as often as success. The more options you’re evaluating, and the more complex and unfamiliar your challenges, the less you should emphasize instinct over reason.