High School Students

i am an Eritrean refugee and come to Ethiopia with my boy have completed my second year law i have no hope to continue my wish you can help me.

College Scholarships for High School Students

If a young woman in high school has her heart set on attending a summer school program, she may apply for financial aid directly from that program. It is a little-known secret that summer school programs are very generous in their financial aid offers. Colleges like Harvard want to see the best and brightest young women attend their programs, so they will try to work with your financial situation.

Scholarships for Private High School Students:

Fastweb : Scholarships, Financial Aid, Student Loans and

Dropped out of high school early, had 7 kids, worked, found myself in accounting job 8767 s, did pretty good. Worked a long hours, kid got out of control, found myself quitting my job, married to a man I did not care much for and raising my grandkids. Moved to a small town and raised even more grandkids. Remarried to a man who is now dying from a liver disease, and now more than ever I wish I can get back to school, get my GED or something as well as taking some accounting classes and start fresh with my career choice in accounting. I do not know where to start. I have been raising kids and taking care of so many other people in my life, that I want to do this for me!

Im a victim of sexual abuse and domestic abuse. I have no family or friend to help me. Iblost my job , my home and my independence. I dream of having oppurtunity of finishing my ged and going to college for psycology and social work. Im lost and alone with no means of starting over. Please if there is anyone whom can help me please contact me. Im beginning to think there is no hope for women in my situation. I just want to live again and begin a new life after abuse. Thank you n god bless you all!!

A young woman in high school can earn 75 to 95 college credits during high school that ultimately transfer to a University. When these credits successfully transfer, she will be able to graduate a year or two early from college. With the average cost of tuition being around $75,555 a year, this means a young woman could potentially save $95,555 in tuition fees by graduating early.

If you have been denied financial assistance, however, do not let that stop you. Meeting with financial aid representatives in person can actually go a long way in changing your current financial aid package. Do not let an initial offer dissuade you from attending a particular school. Every school will work with you to find a way that you can ultimately attend.

" Thank you for paying for my education. Without you I wouldn’t have gotten this far academically. Thank you for your generous contribution. "

Dual enrollment is typically the most popular way to earn college credits while in high school. The reason this program is so beneficial for young women is because it helps them save money in college.

