What is Critical Thinking?

Date: 2017-04-08 15:40

[C01] What is critical thinking?

Critical thinking is a domain-general thinking skill. The ability to think clearly and rationally is important whatever we choose to do. If you work in education, research, finance, management or the legal profession, then critical thinking is obviously important. But critical thinking skills are not restricted to a particular subject area. Being able to think well and solve problems systematically is an asset for any career.

Critical Thinking

6. Is open-minded and mindful of alternatives

7. Tries to be well-informed

8. Judges well the credibility of sources

9. Identifies conclusions, reasons, and assumptions

5. Judges well the quality of an argument, including the acceptability of its reasons, assumptions, and evidence

6. Can well develop and defend a reasonable position

7. Asks appropriate clarifying questions

8. Formulates plausible hypotheses plans experiments well

9. Defines terms in a way appropriate for the context

65. Draws conclusions when warranted, but with caution

66. Integrates all items in this list when deciding what to believe or do

a. Why?

b. What is your main point?

c. What do you mean by…?

d. What would be an example?

e. What would not be an example (though close to being one)?

f. How does that apply to this case (describe a case, which might well appear to be a counter example)?

g. What difference does it make?

h. What are the facts?

i. Is this what you are saying: ____________?

j. Would you say some more about that?

a. Discover and listen to others' view and reasons

b. Avoid intimidating or confusing others with their critical thinking prowess, taking into account others' feelings and level of understanding

c. Be concerned about others' welfare

a. Expertise

b. Lack of conflict of interest

c. Agreement among sources

d. Reputation

e. Use of established procedures

f. Known risk to reputation

g. Ability to give reasons

h. Careful habits

