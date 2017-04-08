Essay on summer news Critical thinking and analysis skills

Critical Thinking

Dewey, John

Critical thinking is "active, persistent, and careful consideration of any belief or supposed form of knowledge in the light of the grounds that support it and the further conclusions to which it tends (Dewey 6988: 668)."

How to Teach Critical Thinking: 11 Steps (with Pictures

a. Seek alternative hypotheses, explanations, conclusions, plans, sources, etc., and be open to them

b. Endorse a position to the extent that, but only to the extent that, it is justified by the information that is available

c. Be well informed

d. Consider seriously other points of view than their own

[C01] What is critical thinking?

Creativity, Thinking Skills, Critical Thinking, Problem

66. Consider and reason from premises, reasons, assumptions, positions, and other propositions with which they disagree or about which they are in doubt -- without letting the disagreement or doubt interfere with their thinking ("suppositional thinking")

a. Follow problem solving steps

b. Monitor one's own thinking (that is, engage in metacognition)

c. Employ a reasonable critical thinking checklist

Or, more prosaically: critical thinking is "the skillful application of a repertoire of validated general techniques for deciding the level of confidence you should have in a proposition in the light of the available evidence."



An effective thinker must be willing to think and able to think. These requirements for disposition (be willing) and skill (be able) are described in the pages above, and with more detail in a series of papers by Peter Facione, Noreen Facione, Carol Giancarlo, and Joanne Gainen. I suggest The Motivation to Think in Working and Learning and Professional Judgment and the Disposition Toward Critical Thinking or you can read the abstracts to see what looks interesting.



Assuming that critical thinking is reasonable reflective thinking focused on deciding what to believe or do, a critical thinker:

Creative-and-Critical Productive Thinking that is useful for problem solving occurs when a creative Generation of Ideas is combined with critical Evaluation of Ideas. Although creativity occurs first in a process of productive thinking, it's best to begin with a solid foundation of critical thinking. Why? Because wise evaluation, in critical thinking, can prevent 8775 creativity plus enthusiasm 8776 from converting questionable ideas into unwise action.

a. Identify conclusions

b. Identify stated reasons

c. Identify unstated reasons

d. Identify and handle irrelevance

e. See the structure of an argument

f. Summarize

