All About Problem Solving Strategies

Date: 2017-04-08 19:53

One of the major findings is that a decline in school library programs (number of professionals, collections, etc.) seems to coincide with fewer high school students learning research skills that transfer to college.

Although teachers in all of these trials were invited to teach the lesson as outlined in the guide, we also made it clear that teachers should feel able to adapt the materials to accommodate the needs, interests and previous attainment of students, as well as the teacher’s own preferred ways of working. We recognized that teachers play the central role in transforming the design intentions and, inevitably, that some of these transformations would surprise the designers.

From a designers’ perspective, it is natural to focus on the challenges in creating a design that may be used effectively by the target audiences. We may thus have given the impression that the lessons have been unsuccessful in achieving their goals. This, however, is far from the truth. These lessons are proving extremely popular with teachers and are currently being used as professional development tools across the US. They are also forming the basis for ‘lesson studies’ in both the US and the UK. In the lesson studies, they are viewed as ‘research proposals’ rather than ‘lesson plans’.

Also, for different kinds of models -- Robert Marzano's New Taxonomy of Educational Objectives has three systems (Self-System, Metacognitive System, Cognitive System) and a Knowledge Domain that includes Information, Mental Procedures, Physical Procedures

It is fairly clear that a picture has to be used in the strategy Draw a Picture. But the picture need not be too elaborate. It should only contain enough detail to solve the problem. Hence a rough circle with two marks is quite sufficient for chickens and a blob plus four marks will do for pigs. There is no need for elaborate drawings showing beak, feathers, curly tails, etc., in full colour. Some children will need to be encouraged not to over-elaborate their drawings (and so have time to attempt the problem). But all children should be encouraged to use this strategy at some point because it helps children &lsquo see&rsquo the problem and it can develop into quite a sophisticated strategy later.

It is the end of your shift, but you want to let the next shift know that the coolant didn't turn on. You do not see your trainer or supervisor around. You decide to leave a note for the next shift so they are aware of the possible coolant problem. You write a sticky note and leave it on the monitor of the CNC control system.

At this point, it's useful to keep others involved (unless you're facing a personal and/or employee performance problem). Brainstorm for solutions to the problem. Very simply put, brainstorming is collecting as many ideas as possible, then screening them to find the best idea. It's critical when collecting the ideas to not pass any judgment on the ideas -- just write them down as you hear them. (A wonderful set of skills used to identify the underlying cause of issues is Systems Thinking.)

Time pressure was a frequently raised issue. Students need sufficient time to identify and reflect on the similarities and differences between methods and connect these to the constraints and affordances of each method in terms of the context of the problem. The whole class discussion was held towards the end of the lesson. These discussions were often brief or non-existent, possibly reflecting how teachers value the activity. A common assumption was that the important learning had already happened, in the collaborative activity.

Like all skills, effective communication needs to be practiced. Toastmasters International is perhaps the best known public speaking organization in the world. Toastmasters is open to anyone who wish to improve their speaking skills and is willing to put in the time and effort to do so. To learn more, visit Toastmasters International .

New look for Project Information Literacy (PIL) website - http:/// along with the very best research and content concerning information literacy.

