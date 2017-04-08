Essay on summer page Sandy kreisberg hbs essays on music

Calculating Your Odds Of Getting A Top MBA - Poets and Quants

Date: 2017-04-08 19:41

I plan to apply 7nd round to HBS, London Business School, Oxford and maybe one or two other 8766 safe 8767 schools this January. I 8767 ve taken the GMAT once but plan to take it again before December to boost my score within the 775-755 range. I 8767 m confident I can hit the mark as I have consistently scored in this range for the past 7 months. Please take a look at my profile and let me know what you think my odds are. If you could give me your most blunt and honest opinion about my chances in to these schools or your own suggestions, I would really appreciate it.

Who should write your MBA letters of recommendation?

Why an MBA?: To move from brokerage to the PE/Development side. I eventually want to start my own firm focused on international CRE development in emerging markets.

You Won’t Believe Who Harvard Just Rejected

7 years in Industry Strategy & Marketing at

a “hot” software company (hint, leading the maker movement) focusing on X-industry

and Architecture, Engineering, and Construction

It is funny though, one of the P& G interviewers (American guy), had the same bothered reaction to my CV… it was a pretty tough interview.

For consultants and IBankers, it 8767 s a requirement of the job. Plus consulting companies will pay for it so all you miss out on is 6-7 years of salary (but in exchange you get to have a bit of fun!).

“6. Help set up a program with my firm that works with a VC arm of my university – Supporting students who work with early stage companies as a part of their coursework.” This is all good, and probably more valuable in some version of the real world than helping group X in devastated country Y but not to adcoms. It will get filed under good work at work and good schmoozing back at school. B+

if youve the time id love to have my chances reviewed so here goes:

applying to hbs, wharton, johnson, darden, yale, fuqua & gtown

Career Goal: I am a 8D printing (otherwise known as additive

manufacturing) champion. The structural detailing capabilities, customization,

and near-zero mfg waste can be a platform catalyst for many industries. I am driving

towards building/growing an organization that is laser focused on applying AM

to stagnate and wasteful industries.

GMAT 685 I appeared for GMAT in Dec67 and was able to score a low 685, which is one of my biggest concerns with the application.

Goals: Work in international finance policy to leverage the private sector and impact investing to engender greater human rights compliance and greater social governance in Southeast Asia.